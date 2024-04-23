MP Board 5th, 8th result declared; here's how to check scores

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) announced Classes 5 and 8 board results on April 23 for the academic year 2023-24. The steps to check the results are listed below.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) announced Classes 5 and 8 board results on April 23 for the academic year 2023-24. Students can check the results at the official websites of the RSKMP, rskmp.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Essential credentials needed to check results include roll number and date of birth. Around 24 lakh students from both classes appeared for the MP board examinations this year.

A total of 12,33,688 candidates took the Class 5 MP Board test, of these, 11,22,320 candidates passed. Around 90.97% of students in class 5 pass. There were 5,69,518 male candidates and 5,52,802 female candidates among those who passed. Boys and girls pass at rates of 89.62% and 92.41%, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were 11,37,387 candidates that took the Class 8 MP Board test in total, and 9,97,553 of them passed. In class 8, the pass rate is 87.71%. Of the candidates who made it through, 4,96,384 were female and 5,01,169 were male. Boys' and girls' pass rates are 89.56% and 85.94%, respectively.

How to check results? Follow the below mentioned steps, to check the scores:

Visit the official website at rskmp.in.

Log in with the requisite credentials- roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

Next, click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th).

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference. Students must obtain a minimum passing mark of 33 per cent to qualify in the MP Board Exam 2024. Students who failed to qualify the Class 5 and 8 final exams can appear for the re-examination which till take place likely in June 2024. The board will release dates soon.

Last year, the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, declared the class 5th and 8th class results on May 15 during the press conference conducted by the Board officials.

