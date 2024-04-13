MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10th and 12th exam results soon.

Candidates will be able to view their results and download their MPBSE scorecard at MP Board's official website, mpbse.nic.in. Essential login credentials needed to view Matric and Intermediate board scores includes roll number and application number.

Students and parents must note that the results of MP Board Classes 10th and 12th are most likely to be released next week that is between April 15 and 20, as per media reports.

It is important to note that there is no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the result announcement day.

Here's how to download MPBSE class 10th and 12th results

Given below are the steps to download Matric and Intermediate board scores from the official website once the results are declared

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Login using roll number and application number.

Next, click on the link, ‘MP Board 2024 Result for Classes 10th and 12th’

MPBSE Classes 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download MP Board Results

Take a printout for future reference

Here are MP Board Alternative websites

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

As per the media reports, the evaluation process of MP board Classes 10th and 12th was complete by April 10. The MP board conducted the Class 12 exams from February 6 to March 5 this year. Furthermore, the Class 10th exams were conducted from February 5 to 28. These exams took place in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm which saw participation of over 16 lakh students.

Last year's result figures suggested that a total of 55.28 per cent of students cleared the MP Board Class 12 exams. Moreover, in terms of gender-wise performance, female students scored a pass percentage of 58.75 per cent while the boys obtained 52 per cent marks pass percentage.

As per the 2023 MP Board Class 10th exam result, the overall pass percentage stood at 63.29 per cent with a pass percentage of boys being 60.26 per cent and that of the girls stood at 66.47 per cent. Hence, girls outperformed with a remarkable pass percentage.

Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or scrutiny as well. Candidates who appeared for the exam must refer to the official website for the latest updates.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!