MP Board Result 2025: ‘Broken record of past 15 years,’ impressed CM Mohan Yadav congratulates Class 10, 12 toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the most awaited Class 10th and 12th results on May 6 during a press conference helmed by MP CM Mohan Yadav. In a landmark moment in the history of Madhya Pradesh Board results, impressive pass rates of both Class 10 and 12 students have broken the record of the last15 years.

Advertisement

According to official data, MP Board Class 10 and 12 results recorded significant improvement in the pass percentage this year. MP CM Mohan Yadav in a post on X stated, “This year, 76.22% of students in the High School examination and 74.48% in the Higher Secondary examination achieved success, breaking the record of the past 15 years.

Class 10 Pass percentage 2024: 64.49 per cent

2025: 74.48 per cent

Difference: 9.99 percentage points.

Class 12 Pass percentage 2024: 58.10 per cent

2025: 76.22 per cent

Difference: 18.12 percentage points

As many as 212 students secured a spot in the Class 10 merit list, out of which 144 students are females. Among a total of 159 students who achieved a position in the Class 12 merit list, 89 are female students.

Advertisement

Celebrating and praising the success of female students, the Madhya Pradesh CM remarked, “Once again, our sisters and daughters have excelled in the board exams. That's why we proudly call them Laadli Beti.” School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh was also present at the press briefing in Bhopal.

Students can check their MP Board exam scorecard at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Advertisement

MP Board 2025 Toppers' list Pragya Jaiswal from Singroli topped the Class 10 result by securing perfect 500/500 marks while Priyal Dwivedi from Chitrakoot secured the first position in the state with 492/500 marks (Science - Mathematics group).

MP Board Class 12th stream-wise toppers Humanities: Ankur Yadav

Advertisement

Science with Maths: Priyal Dwivedi (overall topper)

Science with Biology: Gargi Agrawal

Commerce: Rimjhim Karothiya

Agriculture: Hari Om Sahu.

MP Board Class 10th toppers Rank 1: Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli (500 marks)

Rank 2: Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa (459 marks)

Rank 3: Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur (458 marks)

Advertisement

The MP Board will offer another chance to candidates to improve their marks as the re-examination for class 10 and 12 will be held from June 17 onwards.

The Madhya Pradesh Education Board official statement states, “Candidates can apply online through MPOnline for 15 days (from 07/05/2025 to 21/05/2025 at 12:00 pm) to appear in the second chance examination conducted by the Board. Detailed information about the second chance examination is available on www.mpbse.nic.in."

Advertisement

Narsinghpur city recorded the highest Class 10 pass rate of 92.73% for the third consecutive year, followed by Mandla at 89.83%.