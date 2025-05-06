Subscribe

MP Board Result 2025: ‘Broken record of past 15 years,’ impressed CM Mohan Yadav congratulates Class 10, 12 toppers

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board released impressive pass rates registered this year for Class 10 and 12. CM Mohan Yadav celebrated female students' achievements, noting that the pass rates are the highest in the last 15 years.

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 May 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Advertisement
MP Board Result 2025: MP CM Mohan Yadav announcing that Madhya Pradesh Board's Class 10 and 12 results indicate significant improvement, with pass rates at 76.22 percent and 74.48 percent, respectively. (Screengrab @X | PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the most awaited Class 10th and 12th results on May 6 during a press conference helmed by MP CM Mohan Yadav. In a landmark moment in the history of Madhya Pradesh Board results, impressive pass rates of both Class 10 and 12 students have broken the record of the last15 years.

Advertisement

According to official data, MP Board Class 10 and 12 results recorded significant improvement in the pass percentage this year. MP CM Mohan Yadav in a post on X stated, “This year, 76.22% of students in the High School examination and 74.48% in the Higher Secondary examination achieved success, breaking the record of the past 15 years.

Also Read | MP Board 12th Topper List 2025: Check Science, Humanities, Commerce toppers here

Class 10 Pass percentage

2024: 64.49 per cent

2025: 74.48 per cent

Difference: 9.99 percentage points.

Also Read | MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Results OUT! Direct link here

Class 12 Pass percentage

2024: 58.10 per cent

2025: 76.22 per cent

Difference: 18.12 percentage points

As many as 212 students secured a spot in the Class 10 merit list, out of which 144 students are females. Among a total of 159 students who achieved a position in the Class 12 merit list, 89 are female students.

Advertisement

Celebrating and praising the success of female students, the Madhya Pradesh CM remarked, “Once again, our sisters and daughters have excelled in the board exams. That's why we proudly call them Laadli Beti.” School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh was also present at the press briefing in Bhopal.

Students can check their MP Board exam scorecard at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Also Read | MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12th Results Out: Here's how to check step-by-step
Advertisement

MP Board 2025 Toppers' list

Pragya Jaiswal from Singroli topped the Class 10 result by securing perfect 500/500 marks while Priyal Dwivedi from Chitrakoot secured the first position in the state with 492/500 marks (Science - Mathematics group).

  • MP Board Class 12th stream-wise toppers

Humanities: Ankur Yadav

Advertisement

Science with Maths: Priyal Dwivedi (overall topper)

Science with Biology: Gargi Agrawal

Commerce: Rimjhim Karothiya

Agriculture: Hari Om Sahu.

  • MP Board Class 10th toppers

Rank 1: Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli (500 marks)

Rank 2: Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa (459 marks)

Rank 3: Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur (458 marks)

 

Advertisement

The MP Board will offer another chance to candidates to improve their marks as the re-examination for class 10 and 12 will be held from June 17 onwards. 

The Madhya Pradesh Education Board official statement states, “Candidates can apply online through MPOnline for 15 days (from 07/05/2025 to 21/05/2025 at 12:00 pm) to appear in the second chance examination conducted by the Board. Detailed information about the second chance examination is available on www.mpbse.nic.in."

 

Advertisement

Narsinghpur city recorded the highest Class 10 pass rate of 92.73% for the third consecutive year, followed by Mandla at 89.83%.

Key Takeaways
  • The pass rates for Class 10 and Class 12 have reached historic highs, breaking a 15-year record.
  • Female students continue to excel, with a majority in the merit lists.
  • The MP Board is offering re-examinations for students seeking to improve their scores.
 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationMP Board Result 2025: ‘Broken record of past 15 years,’ impressed CM Mohan Yadav congratulates Class 10, 12 toppers
First Published:6 May 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App