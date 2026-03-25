MP Board Result 2026 today at rskmp.in: How to download 5th, 8th class scores released by Madhya Pradesh Shiksha Kendra

MP Board Result 2026 today at rskmp.in: The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) is set to release Class 5 and 8 results today. The board has revised the time of release of results. Initially, it had planned to publish the scorecard at 11:30 AM on 25 March. Nearly 23 lakh students across the state appeared for these examinations.

When and where to check MP Board Result 2026 As per the latest update, the education department will declare 8th MP Board Result 2026 at 1:30 PM on Wednesday. “The annual examination results for Classes 5th and 8th will be displayed on March 25, 2026, at 01:30 PM. Please wait...,” the official website states.

View full Image View full Image MP Board Class 8 Result 2026 release time has been revised.

Once announced, students can check and download their scorecard using roll numbers or Samagra ID through official website rskmp.in. Other official portals where MP Board Result 2026 Class 5 and 8 can likely be accessed are listed below:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in Last year, MP Board Class 5 and 8 result was announced on March 28. This implies that this time the marksheet will be released three days in advance.

How to download MP Board Class 5 and 8 result 2026 Students must follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check and download their MP Board 5th and 8th result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in

Step 2: Select “Class 5th Result 2026” or “Class 8th Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter roll number or Samagra ID

Step 4: Click on submit to view the result on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard

Step 7: Take out a hard copy of the digital marksheet and keep it for future reference.

Details to check in RSKMP 5th, 8th result 2026 marksheet Students must check the following details mentioned in the provisional marksheet of class 5th and 8th