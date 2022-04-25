OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is very likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12th exams this week. 

However, there has been no official announcement yet. 

The MPBSE 2022 results will be made available on the board’s official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. 

Usually, the board exam results are declared in the month of May but some suggest that the announcement can be made in the last week of April itself.

This year, the MPBSE exams were held in offline mode. 

Steps to download the MPBSE board examination result

-Visit the official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. 

-Click on the  section on the home page that will direct you to scorecard downloads. 

-Enter your roll number are date of birth. 

-Click download. 

-Take a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.

 

