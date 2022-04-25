Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / MP Board result to be declared soon. Here's how you can download scorecard

MP Board result to be declared soon. Here's how you can download scorecard

The MPBSE 2022 results will be made available on the board’s official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.
1 min read . 04:25 PM IST Livemint

  • The MPBSE 2022 results will be made available on the board’s official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is very likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12th exams this week. 

NEW DELHI : The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is very likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12th exams this week. 

However, there has been no official announcement yet. 

However, there has been no official announcement yet. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The MPBSE 2022 results will be made available on the board’s official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. 

Usually, the board exam results are declared in the month of May but some suggest that the announcement can be made in the last week of April itself.

This year, the MPBSE exams were held in offline mode. 

Steps to download the MPBSE board examination result

-Visit the official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. 

-Click on the  section on the home page that will direct you to scorecard downloads. 

-Enter your roll number are date of birth. 

-Click download. 

-Take a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.

 