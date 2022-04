The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday declared the MP Board Result 2022 at 1 pm.

Students who wrote the exam are advised to check the official websites where the MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 are now live - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

To check your MP Board Result 2022 for Class10, Class 12 Click here

The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from 28 February to 20 March. This year around 19 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state.

School Education and Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar released the result during a press conference.

Saheopur girl Pragati Mittal topped the class 12 board exam with 98.8 percent while Nency Dubey of Chhatarpur and Suchita Pandey of Satna scored 99.2% each in their Class 10 exams.

This year the MP board saw 6, 29, 381 regular examinees and non-regular candidates were 68, 499.

72.72% regular candidates passed and 32.90% non-regular candidates passed. It is noted that the pass percentage for the MP Board examination 2022 has reduced.

The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12, as per the revised marking scheme.

Here's how to check the results for MP Board Class 10,12 examination

- Students can also check the results and can be downloaded them from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check results on the official website

*Visit the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

*Click on MPBSE Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

*Enter the login details.

*Your result will be displayed on the screen.

*Check the result and download the page.

*Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.