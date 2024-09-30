MP ITI admission: Last date today to register for ITI Sabalgarh; direct link, steps to apply and other details here

MP ITI Admission 2024: The Directorate of Skill Development (DSD), Madhya Pradesh, will close its application portal for admissions on September 30.
Aspiring candidates willing to get admission to Government ITI Sabalgarh can apply online until September 30 on a first-come basis. These candidates need to complete the registration, choice filling, and error correction process by Monday, September 30, through the official website at www.dsd.mp.in. After the deadline, the portal will close and hence will not accept any applications.
It is important to note that the authorities updated the MP ITI admission 2024 registration link on the official website to mpiticounseling.co.in. The registration process for vacant seats commenced on September 7.
Those candidates who qualified 10+2 system of education with Science and Mathematics or its equivalent are eligible as per trade. For Woodwork Technician-Carpenter, Mason, Sewing Technology, Dress Making and Painter General Trades, candidates should have qualified class 8.
Follow the below mentioned steps to register for ITI Sabalgarh admission:
Choice filling fee: Following the registration fee, candidates need to pay a choice filling fee of ₹50 before making the choice online. While making a choice, candidates need to keep in mind their preferences for institute and trade.
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess