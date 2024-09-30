MP ITI admission: The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Skill Development will close the MP ITI admission application portal today, September 30. Candidates seeking admission to Government ITI Sabalgarh must register online and complete the process by Monday.

MP ITI Admission 2024: The Directorate of Skill Development (DSD), Madhya Pradesh, will close its application portal for admissions on September 30.

Aspiring candidates willing to get admission to Government ITI Sabalgarh can apply online until September 30 on a first-come basis. These candidates need to complete the registration, choice filling, and error correction process by Monday, September 30, through the official website at www.dsd.mp.in. After the deadline, the portal will close and hence will not accept any applications.

It is important to note that the authorities updated the MP ITI admission 2024 registration link on the official website to mpiticounseling.co.in. The registration process for vacant seats commenced on September 7.

Education Qualification Those candidates who qualified 10+2 system of education with Science and Mathematics or its equivalent are eligible as per trade. For Woodwork Technician-Carpenter, Mason, Sewing Technology, Dress Making and Painter General Trades, candidates should have qualified class 8.

Steps to apply for MP ITI admission Follow the below mentioned steps to register for ITI Sabalgarh admission:

Registration: Candidates need to complete the registration process before filling their application form by providing their name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.