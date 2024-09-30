Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / MP ITI admission: Last date today to register for ITI Sabalgarh; direct link, steps to apply and other details here

MP ITI admission: Last date today to register for ITI Sabalgarh; direct link, steps to apply and other details here

Written By Fareha Naaz

MP ITI admission: The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Skill Development will close the MP ITI admission application portal today, September 30. Candidates seeking admission to Government ITI Sabalgarh must register online and complete the process by Monday.

MP ITI admission: The window to apply for Government ITI Sabalgarh admission closes today.

MP ITI Admission 2024: The Directorate of Skill Development (DSD), Madhya Pradesh, will close its application portal for admissions on September 30.

Aspiring candidates willing to get admission to Government ITI Sabalgarh can apply online until September 30 on a first-come basis. These candidates need to complete the registration, choice filling, and error correction process by Monday, September 30, through the official website at www.dsd.mp.in. After the deadline, the portal will close and hence will not accept any applications.

It is important to note that the authorities updated the MP ITI admission 2024 registration link on the official website to mpiticounseling.co.in. The registration process for vacant seats commenced on September 7.

Education Qualification

Those candidates who qualified 10+2 system of education with Science and Mathematics or its equivalent are eligible as per trade. For Woodwork Technician-Carpenter, Mason, Sewing Technology, Dress Making and Painter General Trades, candidates should have qualified class 8.

Steps to apply for MP ITI admission

Follow the below mentioned steps to register for ITI Sabalgarh admission:

  • Application form: Candidates need to enter their education qualifications and other details online in the application form.
  • Image Upload: A scanned, self-attested copy of their photograph must be uploaded in the requisite format and size.
  • Registration fee: Candidates need to complete the application process by paying the registration fee of 16 in online mode via credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

Choice filling fee: Following the registration fee, candidates need to pay a choice filling fee of 50 before making the choice online. While making a choice, candidates need to keep in mind their preferences for institute and trade.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.