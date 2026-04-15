MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecards to be OUT today at 11 am — how to check on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today — 15 April. Students who appeared in these exams must keep their roll number and application number ready to access their MP Board 10th or 12th marksheets at the official website – mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
MP Board Result will be announced by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in a press conference, according to the official notice issued on 13 April. The most-wited result announcement will take place at 11:00 am at the Chief Minister's residence, “Samatva” Office.
Direct link for MP MPBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026
Direct link for MP MPBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026
The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with pass status, will also be available on several other websites, including DigiLocker portal. This year, nearly 16 lakh total students registered across MP Board Class 10 and 12. Around 9.36 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, while over 6.9 lakh to 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams.
Track all MP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates here
Direct link for MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 is given below
MP Board second exam for Class 10 will begin on 7 May 2026 and conclude on 19 May 2026. MP Board second exam will for Class 12 will commence on 7 May 2026 and run till 25 May 2026. These exams are scheduled to take place between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon.
1. Visit https://www.livemint.com/education/madhya-pradesh-mpbse-10th-result-updates
2. Enter roll number, roll code, select 10th or 12th board results.
3. Provide name, email, phone number, city, other details before clicking on Submit.
4. Your result will appear on the screen. Save a screenshot or take a printout for future reference.
Yes, MP Board will offer another one-time opportunity to those students who fail in one or two subjects to reappear in HSC or HSSC exam and qualify the same. With this opportunity they could obtain Class 10 or 12 passing certificate this year. These students will not have to wait for another year to reappear in the exam.
MP Board second exam for Class 10 will commence on 7 May 2026 and run till 19 May 2026, and for Class 12, it will begin on 7 May 2026 and conclude on 25 May 2026.
The official notice listed thirteen websites to check results, including mpbse.mponline.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
Yes, the MP Board listed 2 officially mobile apps — MPBSE mobile app and MP mobile app — where students can check their scores using roll number and application number.
Given below are steps to check MP Board High School Certificate Examination (HSC) or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) result online:
Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 link available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your roll number, application number and select exam type
Step 4: Click on submit to view your result.
Step 5: Download and save the result. Take a printout of the marksheet for future reference.
Students will be able to check their MP Board results on the following websites:
mpbse.nic.in
mpbse.mponline.gov.in
result.mponline.gov.in
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