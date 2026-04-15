MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecards to be OUT today at 11 am — how to check on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today — 15 April. Students who appeared in these exams must keep their roll number and application number ready to access their MP Board 10th or 12th marksheets at the official website – mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board Result will be announced by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in a press conference, according to the official notice issued on 13 April. The most-wited result announcement will take place at 11:00 am at the Chief Minister's residence, “Samatva” Office.

Direct link for MP MPBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026

Direct link for MP MPBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026

The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with pass status, will also be available on several other websites, including DigiLocker portal. This year, nearly 16 lakh total students registered across MP Board Class 10 and 12. Around 9.36 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, while over 6.9 lakh to 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams.

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Direct link for MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 is given below