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MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecards to be OUT today at 11 am — how to check on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Visit MP Board's official website mpbse.nic.in for MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecards today. For toppers list, second exam and other details related to MP Board Result 2026 read here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Apr 2026, 08:44:16 AM IST
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecards will be released today at mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecards will be released today at mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today — 15 April. Students who appeared in these exams must keep their roll number and application number ready to access their MP Board 10th or 12th marksheets at the official website – mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board Result will be announced by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in a press conference, according to the official notice issued on 13 April. The most-wited result announcement will take place at 11:00 am at the Chief Minister's residence, “Samatva” Office.

Direct link for MP MPBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026

Direct link for MP MPBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026

The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with pass status, will also be available on several other websites, including DigiLocker portal. This year, nearly 16 lakh total students registered across MP Board Class 10 and 12. Around 9.36 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, while over 6.9 lakh to 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams.

Track all MP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

Direct link for MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 is given below

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15 Apr 2026, 08:44:15 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Direct link for result at 11 am

15 Apr 2026, 08:39:49 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: MP Board second exam schedule

MP Board second exam for Class 10 will begin on 7 May 2026 and conclude on 19 May 2026. MP Board second exam will for Class 12 will commence on 7 May 2026 and run till 25 May 2026. These exams are scheduled to take place between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon.

15 Apr 2026, 08:24:39 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Madhya Pradesh MPBSE results with Mint's DIRECT link

1. Visit https://www.livemint.com/education/madhya-pradesh-mpbse-10th-result-updates

2. Enter roll number, roll code, select 10th or 12th board results.

3. Provide name, email, phone number, city, other details before clicking on Submit.

4. Your result will appear on the screen. Save a screenshot or take a printout for future reference.

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15 Apr 2026, 08:12:26 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Will MP Board give another chance to students to improve scores?

Yes, MP Board will offer another one-time opportunity to those students who fail in one or two subjects to reappear in HSC or HSSC exam and qualify the same. With this opportunity they could obtain Class 10 or 12 passing certificate this year. These students will not have to wait for another year to reappear in the exam.

MP Board second exam for Class 10 will commence on 7 May 2026 and run till 19 May 2026, and for Class 12, it will begin on 7 May 2026 and conclude on 25 May 2026.

15 Apr 2026, 08:07:01 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official notice lists websites to check results

The official notice listed thirteen websites to check results, including mpbse.mponline.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

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15 Apr 2026, 07:51:42 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Has the board officially listed any mobile apps?

Yes, the MP Board listed 2 officially mobile apps — MPBSE mobile app and MP mobile app — where students can check their scores using roll number and application number.

15 Apr 2026, 07:46:10 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check scorecard online

Given below are steps to check MP Board High School Certificate Examination (HSC) or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, application number and select exam type

Step 4: Click on submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download and save the result. Take a printout of the marksheet for future reference.

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15 Apr 2026, 07:46:10 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check 10th 12th scorecard

Students will be able to check their MP Board results on the following websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

result.mponline.gov.in

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