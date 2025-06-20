MSBTE Summer Diploma 2025: Results OUT! Check steps to download, website and more

MSBTE Summer Diploma 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Friday declared the Summer Diploma results on its official website.

Students who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, result.msbte.ac.in.

According to the details, MSBTE offers a wide range of diploma and advanced diploma courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture.

A few of the courses offered by MSBTE include Diploma in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Digital Electronics, Travel and Tourism.

MSBTE Summer Diploma 2025: Steps to download result Step 1: Visit the official website, result.msbte.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on "Click here to see summer diploma results 2025".

Step 3: Enter login credentials of either enrollment number or seat number and enter the captcha code.

Step 4: Click on "Show Result".

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.