Mumbai University first merit list 2025 OUT; St Xavier's, Ruia College release cut- off scores — Check here

Mumbai University released the first merit list for 2025-26 admissions, covering 850 colleges. Here are the cut-off scores for the various colleges

Livemint
Published27 May 2025, 07:12 PM IST
Mumbai University first merit list 2025 OUT; St Xavier's, Ruia College release cut off scores — Check here
Mumbai University first merit list 2025 OUT; St Xavier's, Ruia College release cut off scores — Check here(Mumbai University official website)

Mumbai University first merit list 2025: The University of Mumbai, on Tuesday, released the first merit list for admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

This list pertains to admissions for the academic year 2025–26 across its 850 affiliated colleges, autonomous institutions. The second merit list is expected to be released on May 31, mention some reports.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 to be released at sbi.co.in: Key things you must know

Ruia College, St. Xavier's, K.P.B Hinduja college have released their cut-offs across various categories and courses.

Hinduja College first merit list cut off for 2025

The first merit list cut off scores for Hinduja College is as follows:
FYBCOM - 71%

FYBAF- 90%

FYBBI- 79%

FYBFM - 90%

FYBAMMC - Science (68.83%), Arts (83%), Commerce (82%)

St. Xavier's college first merit list cut off for 2025

For St. Xavier's college, the cut-off for General category candidates is as follows:
Maharashtra State Board candidates(Arts): 90%
Others: 97.40%

Ruia College first merit list cut off 2025

The cut-off scores for Ruia College is as follows:
FYBA - 90%

FYBACM - Arts (91.33%), Commerce (90.6%), Science (91.6%)

FYBSC - 60 %

Also Read | IIT JAM 2025 Results out: Check scorecard, merit list at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

FYBSC - Biotech - 94.6%

FYBSC - Computer Science - 80.17%

Over 2 lakh students register for pre-admission

As per reports, a total of 2,53,370 students registered for pre-admission, submitting 8,11,643 applications across a various undergraduate courses.

The admission process comprises of 3-year degree programs, 4-year Honours and Honours with Research programs, and 5-year integrated programs that offer multiple entry and exit options.

‘…must follow admission schedule strictly’

“All colleges must follow the admission schedule strictly, adhering to government and University of Mumbai norms,” said Pooja Raudale, director of the board of examinations and evaluation.

Also Read | Fresh law graduates cannot appear in judicial services exam: Supreme Court

The director of the board of examinations further added that all admissions will be carried out based on course-wise capacity, reservation policies, and eligibility requirements, in accordance with guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission and the state government.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationMumbai University first merit list 2025 OUT; St Xavier's, Ruia College release cut- off scores — Check here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.