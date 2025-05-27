Mumbai University first merit list 2025 OUT; St Xavier's, Ruia College release cut- off scores — Check here

Mumbai University first merit list 2025: The University of Mumbai, on Tuesday, released the first merit list for admissions for the academic year 2025-26.
This list pertains to admissions for the academic year 2025–26 across its 850 affiliated colleges, autonomous institutions. The second merit list is expected to be released on May 31, mention some reports.
Ruia College, St. Xavier's, K.P.B Hinduja college have released their cut-offs across various categories and courses.
The first merit list cut off scores for Hinduja College is as follows:
FYBCOM - 71%
FYBAF- 90%
FYBBI- 79%
FYBFM - 90%
FYBAMMC - Science (68.83%), Arts (83%), Commerce (82%)
For St. Xavier's college, the cut-off for General category candidates is as follows:
Maharashtra State Board candidates(Arts): 90%
Others: 97.40%
The cut-off scores for Ruia College is as follows:
FYBA - 90%
FYBACM - Arts (91.33%), Commerce (90.6%), Science (91.6%)
FYBSC - 60 %
FYBSC - Biotech - 94.6%
FYBSC - Computer Science - 80.17%
As per reports, a total of 2,53,370 students registered for pre-admission, submitting 8,11,643 applications across a various undergraduate courses.
The admission process comprises of 3-year degree programs, 4-year Honours and Honours with Research programs, and 5-year integrated programs that offer multiple entry and exit options.
“All colleges must follow the admission schedule strictly, adhering to government and University of Mumbai norms,” said Pooja Raudale, director of the board of examinations and evaluation.
The director of the board of examinations further added that all admissions will be carried out based on course-wise capacity, reservation policies, and eligibility requirements, in accordance with guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission and the state government.
