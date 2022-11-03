Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Education / Murmu inaugurates multiple education-related projects in Mizoram

Murmu inaugurates multiple education-related projects in Mizoram

2 min read . 08:12 PM ISTSwati Luthra
President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurates ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University during its 17th Convocation in the presence of Mizoram governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati and state chief minister Zoramthanga, in Aizawl on Thursday.

  • The President said that Mizoram University is a prominent university in the North-Eastern Region providing quality education

NEW DELHI :President of India, Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated multiple education related projects including the ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and Sairang Government Aizawl College at Maulpui, permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl and Post Graduate academic block at Pachhunga University College on Thursday. 

NEW DELHI :President of India, Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated multiple education related projects including the ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and Sairang Government Aizawl College at Maulpui, permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl and Post Graduate academic block at Pachhunga University College on Thursday. 

Addressing the 17th Convocation of Mizoram University, the President said that Mizoram University is a prominent university in the North-Eastern Region providing quality education. “The university has made serious efforts in promoting academics that resulted in remarkable progress in the fields of Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Medical Sciences. It has gained the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ and taken some path breaking initiatives." 

Addressing the 17th Convocation of Mizoram University, the President said that Mizoram University is a prominent university in the North-Eastern Region providing quality education. “The university has made serious efforts in promoting academics that resulted in remarkable progress in the fields of Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Medical Sciences. It has gained the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ and taken some path breaking initiatives." 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

She added that the university has three incubators for providing innovative and practical training to the students. “The university has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various universities and organizations at national and international level for academic and technological collaborations." 

The President said that this has set a new template for other higher education institutions to explore avenues for collaborating with national and international organizations and create new benchmarks of excellence in academic and technological spheres. 

“Convocation is an important occasion to remember and recognize the efforts of their family members who have supported them throughout their journeys. The fact that girls comprise more than 50 percent of students graduated in the academic session of 2021-22 is appreciable, but it should rise at a higher rate. We should also ensure that participation of women in education translates into increased participation in the workforce as well," President Murmu said. 

She further said that the inauguration of two ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang is a step towards empowerment of girl students by providing access to quality education and other facilities. “The inauguration of the permanent campus of IIMC Aizawl will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North-East."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP