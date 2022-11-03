Murmu inaugurates multiple education-related projects in Mizoram

Murmu inaugurates multiple education-related projects in Mizoram2 min read . 08:12 PM IST
NEW DELHI :President of India, Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated multiple education related projects including the ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and Sairang Government Aizawl College at Maulpui, permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl and Post Graduate academic block at Pachhunga University College on Thursday.
Addressing the 17th Convocation of Mizoram University, the President said that Mizoram University is a prominent university in the North-Eastern Region providing quality education. “The university has made serious efforts in promoting academics that resulted in remarkable progress in the fields of Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Medical Sciences. It has gained the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ and taken some path breaking initiatives."
She added that the university has three incubators for providing innovative and practical training to the students. “The university has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various universities and organizations at national and international level for academic and technological collaborations."
The President said that this has set a new template for other higher education institutions to explore avenues for collaborating with national and international organizations and create new benchmarks of excellence in academic and technological spheres.
“Convocation is an important occasion to remember and recognize the efforts of their family members who have supported them throughout their journeys. The fact that girls comprise more than 50 percent of students graduated in the academic session of 2021-22 is appreciable, but it should rise at a higher rate. We should also ensure that participation of women in education translates into increased participation in the workforce as well," President Murmu said.
She further said that the inauguration of two ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang is a step towards empowerment of girl students by providing access to quality education and other facilities. “The inauguration of the permanent campus of IIMC Aizawl will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North-East."