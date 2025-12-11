Nainital Bank recruitment exam 2025: Lender announces vacancies for 185 jobs – check posts, dates, how to apply and more

The Nainital Bank has announced 185 job vacancies for various posts, including Customer Service Associates and Probationary Officers, with applications opening on December 12, 2025, and ending on January 1, 2026, according to a notification posted on the bank's website.
The eligibility criteria vary for different posts, with candidates over the age of 21 eligible to apply for most positions —
Some of the vacancies under the current recruitment drive include —
Customer Service Associate – 71 posts
Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I – 40 posts
Risk Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts
Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts
Information Technology (IT) – 15 posts
Law Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 2 posts
Credit Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 10 posts
Agricultural Field Officer – 10 posts
HR Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 4 posts
Manager-Information Technology – 15 posts
Manager- Risk in Grade/Scale- 2 posts
Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for various positions —
Step 1: Candidates should visit the career section of the Bank’s website at www.nainitalbank.bank.in, select Current Openings under the Recruitment tab, and then click on "APPLY ONLINE", which will open a new screen.
Step 2: To register an application, select the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter your Name, Contact details, and Email ID. The system will generate and display a Provisional Registration Number and Password on the screen. Candidates should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An email and SMS confirming the Provisional Registration Number and Password will also be sent.
Step 3: Candidates are advised to thoroughly review and verify all details entered in the online application, as no changes will be accepted once they click the COMPLETE REGISTRATION button.
Step 4: The candidate's name, or that of their father/husband, must be accurately spelt in the application as it appears on certificates, mark sheets, or identity proof. Any modifications or alterations may lead to disqualification.
Step 5: Verify your details and save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' buttons.
Step 6: Candidates can upload their Photo and Signature.
Step 7: Click on the Preview Tab to review and confirm the entire application form prior to clicking COMPLETE REGISTRATION.
Step 8: Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment.
Step 9: Click on the 'Submit' button.
Nainital Bank Limited is Uttarakhand's only Scheduled Commercial Bank, with 98.62% of shares owned by Bank of Baroda. Its Head Office is based in Nainital. Currently, the Bank operates three Regional Offices located in Haldwani, Dehradun, and Noida, and has a network of 176 branches across five North Indian states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
