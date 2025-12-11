Nainital Bank recruitment exam 2025: Lender announces vacancies for 185 jobs – check posts, dates, how to apply and more

The Nainital Bank has announced 185 job vacancies for various posts, including Customer Service Associates and Probationary Officers, with applications opening on December 12, 2025, and ending on January 1, 2026, according to a notification posted on the bank's website.

The eligibility criteria vary for different posts, with candidates over the age of 21 eligible to apply for most positions —

Check vacancies Some of the vacancies under the current recruitment drive include —

Customer Service Associate – 71 posts

Advertisement

Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I – 40 posts

Risk Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts

Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts

Information Technology (IT) – 15 posts

Law Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 2 posts

Credit Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 10 posts

Agricultural Field Officer – 10 posts

HR Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 4 posts

Manager-Information Technology – 15 posts

Manager- Risk in Grade/Scale- 2 posts

How to apply? Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for various positions —

Step 1: Candidates should visit the career section of the Bank’s website at www.nainitalbank.bank.in, select Current Openings under the Recruitment tab, and then click on "APPLY ONLINE", which will open a new screen.

Step 2: To register an application, select the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter your Name, Contact details, and Email ID. The system will generate and display a Provisional Registration Number and Password on the screen. Candidates should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An email and SMS confirming the Provisional Registration Number and Password will also be sent.

Advertisement

Step 3: Candidates are advised to thoroughly review and verify all details entered in the online application, as no changes will be accepted once they click the COMPLETE REGISTRATION button.

Step 4: The candidate's name, or that of their father/husband, must be accurately spelt in the application as it appears on certificates, mark sheets, or identity proof. Any modifications or alterations may lead to disqualification.

Step 5: Verify your details and save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' buttons.

Step 6: Candidates can upload their Photo and Signature.

Step 7: Click on the Preview Tab to review and confirm the entire application form prior to clicking COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

Step 8: Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment.

Advertisement

Step 9: Click on the 'Submit' button.