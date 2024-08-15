Education
Survey finds 27.8% UG medical students suffering from mental health issues
Summary
- Of the 37,962 participants surveyed by the the National Medical Commission (NMC), 16.2% UG students and 31.23% PG students have suicidal ideas.
As many as 27.8% of undergraduate (UG) medical students and 15.3% of post graduate students (PG) suffer from mental health disorder, says a survey conducted by India’s apex medical education regulator.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more