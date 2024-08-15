“Health of a healer is important and hence mental health of doctors should be taken care of. Ultimately, these medicals students are going to become future doctors. They should prioritize their health before the patient’s health. However, there used to be lot of stigma attached and lack of awareness. In past too, this issue was persistent, but nobody used to talk. Today awareness has increased, people want to talk about it, number of suicide deaths and mental health issues in doctors have increased. This could be due to academic challenge, stressful environment, interpersonal difficulties, poor coping mechanism, social media etc, “said Dr Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry Department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Delhi).