45 school teachers from across India selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025 - check state-wise full list

National Teachers’ Award 2025: The Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy on Tuesday announced the names of 45 teachers from different schools across India who will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu with the National Teachers' Award 2025.

The 45 school teachers will receive their awards on Teachers' Day, which falls on September 5.

“The 45 selected teachers are from 27 States, 7 UTs and 6 Organizations. Out of 45 selected teachers, 24 are males, 21 are female,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

The selection procedure for National Award to Teachers (NAT)-2025 involves two-step process-- evaluation by preliminary search-cum screening committee for initial shortlisting of nominees and selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees by a national jury.

National Teachers' Award 2025: Who are the 45 awardees? Here is a list of the school teachers who will be felicitated by Droupadi Murmu for the National Teachers' Award 2025.

Kandhan Kumaresan (Andaman & Nicobar) - Govt. Model Senior Secondary School Aberdeen

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi (Andhra Pradesh) - Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward

Nang Ekthani Mounglang (Arunachal Pradesh) - Govt. Sec. School Pachin

Debajit Ghosh (Assam) - Namsang TE Model School

Sonia Vikas Kapoor (Atomic Energy Education Society) - Atomic Energy Central School No.2

Kumari Nidhi (Bihar) - Primary School Suhagi

Dilip Kumar (Bihar) - Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School

Revathy Parameswaran (CBSE) - P S Senior Secondary School

Parveen Kumari (Chandigarh) - Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School

Dr Pragya Singh (Chhattisgarh) - Govt. Middle School Hanoda Durg

Ms. Madhurima Acharya (CISCE) - Delhi Public School Newtown

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai (Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) - GUPS Bhensroad