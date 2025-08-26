45 school teachers from across India selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025 - check state-wise full list

National Teachers’ Award 2025: The Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy on Tuesday announced the names of 45 teachers from different schools across India who will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu with the National Teachers' Award 2025.

The 45 school teachers will receive their awards on Teachers' Day, which falls on September 5.

“The 45 selected teachers are from 27 States, 7 UTs and 6 Organizations. Out of 45 selected teachers, 24 are males, 21 are female,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

The selection procedure for National Award to Teachers (NAT)-2025 involves two-step process-- evaluation by preliminary search-cum screening committee for initial shortlisting of nominees and selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees by a national jury.

National Teachers' Award 2025: Who are the 45 awardees? Here is a list of the school teachers who will be felicitated by Droupadi Murmu for the National Teachers' Award 2025.

Kandhan Kumaresan (Andaman & Nicobar) - Govt. Model Senior Secondary School Aberdeen

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi (Andhra Pradesh) - Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward

Nang Ekthani Mounglang (Arunachal Pradesh) - Govt. Sec. School Pachin

Debajit Ghosh (Assam) - Namsang TE Model School

Sonia Vikas Kapoor (Atomic Energy Education Society) - Atomic Energy Central School No.2

Kumari Nidhi (Bihar) - Primary School Suhagi

Dilip Kumar (Bihar) - Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School

Revathy Parameswaran (CBSE) - P S Senior Secondary School

Parveen Kumari (Chandigarh) - Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School

Dr Pragya Singh (Chhattisgarh) - Govt. Middle School Hanoda Durg

Ms. Madhurima Acharya (CISCE) - Delhi Public School Newtown

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai (Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) - GUPS Bhensroad

Awadhesh Kumar Jha (Delhi) - Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini

Vilas Ramnath Satarkar (Goa) - Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School Cujira Bambolim Goa

Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma (Gujarat) - Primary School Vavdi

Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya (Gujarat) - Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya

Sunita (Haryana) - PM SHRI GGSSS Sonepat Murthal Adda (3490)

Shashi Paul (Himachal Pradesh) - Govt. Model Centre Primary School Shamror

Kuldeep Gupta (Jammu & Kashmir) - Govt. Higher Secondary School Jindrah

Shweta Sharma (Jharkhand) - Govt. M.S. Vivekanand

Madhusudan K S (Karnataka) - Government Higher Primary School Hinakal

Tarun Kumar Dash (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) - PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Koraput

Kishorkumar M S (Kerala) - Government Vocational Higher Secondary School

Ibrahim S (Lakshadweep) - Govt. Junior Basic School Moola Androth

Bherulal Osara (Madhya Pradesh) - Govt. EPES M.S. Kheriya Susner

Sheela Patel (Madhya Pradesh) - PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh

Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin (Maharashtra) - Zilla Parishad High School Ardhapur

Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale (Maharashtra) - Dayanand College of Arts Latur

Koijam Machasana (Manipur) - Ghari Upper Primary School

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang (Meghalaya) - K.B. Memorial Secondary School Wapung

Peleno Petenilhu (Nagaland) - John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) - PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Salora Dist Korba

- Basanta Kumar Rana (Odisha) - Govt. NUPS Kondel

V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan (Puducherry) - Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School

Narinder Singh (Punjab) - Government Primary School Jandiali

Neelam Yadav (Rajasthan) - GGSSS Tapukada

Dr Pramod Kumar (Sainik School) - Sainik School Nalanda

Karma Tempo Ethenpa (Sikkim) - PM SHRI Mangan SSS

Vijayalakshmi V (Tamil Nadu) - Bharathiyar Centenary Government Girls Higher Secondary School

Maram Pavithra (Telangana) - ZPHS Penpahad

Bidisha Majumder (Tripura) - Hariananda English Medium H.S. School

Madhurima Tiwari (Uttar Pradesh) - PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati

Ram Lal Singh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - U.P.S. Badawapur

Manjubala (Uttarakhand) - GPS Chyurani

Tanusree Das (West Bengal) - Kuchlachati Primary School