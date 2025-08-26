Subscribe

45 school teachers from across India selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025 - check state-wise full list

Here is a list of the 45 teachers to be presented with the National Teachers' Award 2025

Published26 Aug 2025, 10:53 PM IST
The National Teachers Award is held every year on Sept 5.
National Teachers’ Award 2025: The Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy on Tuesday announced the names of 45 teachers from different schools across India who will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu with the National Teachers' Award 2025.

The 45 school teachers will receive their awards on Teachers' Day, which falls on September 5.

“The 45 selected teachers are from 27 States, 7 UTs and 6 Organizations. Out of 45 selected teachers, 24 are males, 21 are female,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

The selection procedure for National Award to Teachers (NAT)-2025 involves two-step process-- evaluation by preliminary search-cum screening committee for initial shortlisting of nominees and selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees by a national jury.

National Teachers' Award 2025: Who are the 45 awardees?

Here is a list of the school teachers who will be felicitated by Droupadi Murmu for the National Teachers' Award 2025.

  • Kandhan Kumaresan (Andaman & Nicobar) - Govt. Model Senior Secondary School Aberdeen
  • Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi (Andhra Pradesh) - Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward
  • Nang Ekthani Mounglang (Arunachal Pradesh) - Govt. Sec. School Pachin
  • Debajit Ghosh (Assam) - Namsang TE Model School

  • Sonia Vikas Kapoor (Atomic Energy Education Society) - Atomic Energy Central School No.2
  • Kumari Nidhi (Bihar) - Primary School Suhagi
  • Dilip Kumar (Bihar) - Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School
  • Revathy Parameswaran (CBSE) - P S Senior Secondary School
  • Parveen Kumari (Chandigarh) - Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School
  • Dr Pragya Singh (Chhattisgarh) - Govt. Middle School Hanoda Durg
  • Ms. Madhurima Acharya (CISCE) - Delhi Public School Newtown
  • Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai (Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) - GUPS Bhensroad

  • Awadhesh Kumar Jha (Delhi) - Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini
  • Vilas Ramnath Satarkar (Goa) - Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School Cujira Bambolim Goa
  • Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma (Gujarat) - Primary School Vavdi
  • Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya (Gujarat) - Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya
  • Sunita (Haryana) - PM SHRI GGSSS Sonepat Murthal Adda (3490)
  • Shashi Paul (Himachal Pradesh) - Govt. Model Centre Primary School Shamror
  • Kuldeep Gupta (Jammu & Kashmir) - Govt. Higher Secondary School Jindrah
  • Shweta Sharma (Jharkhand) - Govt. M.S. Vivekanand
  • Madhusudan K S (Karnataka) - Government Higher Primary School Hinakal
  • Tarun Kumar Dash (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) - PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Koraput
  • Kishorkumar M S (Kerala) - Government Vocational Higher Secondary School
  • Ibrahim S (Lakshadweep) - Govt. Junior Basic School Moola Androth
  • Bherulal Osara (Madhya Pradesh) - Govt. EPES M.S. Kheriya Susner
  • Sheela Patel (Madhya Pradesh) - PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh
  • Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin (Maharashtra) - Zilla Parishad High School Ardhapur
  • Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale (Maharashtra) - Dayanand College of Arts Latur
  • Koijam Machasana (Manipur) - Ghari Upper Primary School
  • Dr. Heipor Uni Bang (Meghalaya) - K.B. Memorial Secondary School Wapung
  • Peleno Petenilhu (Nagaland) - John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema
  • Santosh Kumar Chaurasia (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) - PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Salora Dist Korba
  • - Basanta Kumar Rana (Odisha) - Govt. NUPS Kondel
  • V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan (Puducherry) - Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School
  • Narinder Singh (Punjab) - Government Primary School Jandiali
  • Neelam Yadav (Rajasthan) - GGSSS Tapukada
  • Dr Pramod Kumar (Sainik School) - Sainik School Nalanda
  • Karma Tempo Ethenpa (Sikkim) - PM SHRI Mangan SSS
  • Vijayalakshmi V (Tamil Nadu) - Bharathiyar Centenary Government Girls Higher Secondary School
  • Maram Pavithra (Telangana) - ZPHS Penpahad
  • Bidisha Majumder (Tripura) - Hariananda English Medium H.S. School
  • Madhurima Tiwari (Uttar Pradesh) - PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati
  • Ram Lal Singh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - U.P.S. Badawapur
  • Manjubala (Uttarakhand) - GPS Chyurani
  • Tanusree Das (West Bengal) - Kuchlachati Primary School

Teachers' Day
