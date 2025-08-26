45 school teachers from across India selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025 - check state-wise full list

National Teachers’ Award 2025: The Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy on Tuesday announced the names of 45 teachers from different schools across India who will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu with the National Teachers' Award 2025.
The 45 school teachers will receive their awards on Teachers' Day, which falls on September 5.
“The 45 selected teachers are from 27 States, 7 UTs and 6 Organizations. Out of 45 selected teachers, 24 are males, 21 are female,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.
The selection procedure for National Award to Teachers (NAT)-2025 involves two-step process-- evaluation by preliminary search-cum screening committee for initial shortlisting of nominees and selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees by a national jury.
Here is a list of the school teachers who will be felicitated by Droupadi Murmu for the National Teachers' Award 2025.