Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declares JNVST results for Class 6 on navodaya.gov.in: Check step-by-step guide to download it

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Result 2026 was declared on Tuesday on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the selection list online, allowing students to check whether they have qualified and move ahead with the admission process for the residential school system.

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How to download JNVST Class 6 Result 2026? Go to the official result website at cbseit.in or the NVS website at navodaya.gov.in. 2. Check for the link named "View JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 (Individual)" on the homepage and tap on it.

3. Candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth to download their scorecards.

4. Press the "Submit" button to move ahead

5. Your JNVST Class 6 result will display on the screen with all the information.

6. Download the scorecard. After downloading the result, students and parents are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the scorecard.

7. Take a printout for later purposes during the admission process

The JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 contains key details such as the student’s full name, roll number, and registration number, along with the names of their father and mother. It also mentions the candidate’s date of birth, gender, category, district name, and block code, as well as the allotted school’s name and code. Moreover, the scorecard shows the marks secured in each section, the overall total, and the qualifying status.

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The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) is held every year for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across India. These residential institutions operate under the Ministry of Education and aim to offer quality schooling to meritorious students, especially those from rural backgrounds.

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The Class 6 JNVST exam consists of three sections, featuring a total of 80 questions carrying 100 marks. The Mental Ability Test includes 40 questions worth 50 marks and is allotted 60 minutes. The Arithmetic section has 20 questions for 25 marks with a duration of 30 minutes, while the Language section also contains 20 questions for 25 marks to be completed in 30 minutes.

The results will also be accessible at the offices of the District Education Officer, District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner, and the regional office of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

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In addition, the Samiti will publish a region-wise selection list in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of shortlisted students for easy reference.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X