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Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declares JNVST results for Class 6 on navodaya.gov.in: Check step-by-step guide to download it

The JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 was announced on navodaya.gov.in, enabling students to verify their qualification for admission to the residential school system. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging in with their roll number and date of birth.

Garvit Bhirani
Published17 Mar 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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JNVST results for Class 6 on navodaya.gov.in out: Check steps to download (Representational image)
JNVST results for Class 6 on navodaya.gov.in out: Check steps to download (Representational image)(Pexels)
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The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Result 2026 was declared on Tuesday on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the selection list online, allowing students to check whether they have qualified and move ahead with the admission process for the residential school system.

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How to download JNVST Class 6 Result 2026?

  1. Go to the official result website at cbseit.in or the NVS website at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Check for the link named "View JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 (Individual)" on the homepage and tap on it.

3. Candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth to download their scorecards.

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4. Press the "Submit" button to move ahead

5. Your JNVST Class 6 result will display on the screen with all the information.

6. Download the scorecard. After downloading the result, students and parents are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the scorecard.

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7. Take a printout for later purposes during the admission process

The JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 contains key details such as the student’s full name, roll number, and registration number, along with the names of their father and mother. It also mentions the candidate’s date of birth, gender, category, district name, and block code, as well as the allotted school’s name and code. Moreover, the scorecard shows the marks secured in each section, the overall total, and the qualifying status.

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The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) is held every year for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across India. These residential institutions operate under the Ministry of Education and aim to offer quality schooling to meritorious students, especially those from rural backgrounds.

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The Class 6 JNVST exam consists of three sections, featuring a total of 80 questions carrying 100 marks. The Mental Ability Test includes 40 questions worth 50 marks and is allotted 60 minutes. The Arithmetic section has 20 questions for 25 marks with a duration of 30 minutes, while the Language section also contains 20 questions for 25 marks to be completed in 30 minutes.

The results will also be accessible at the offices of the District Education Officer, District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner, and the regional office of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

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In addition, the Samiti will publish a region-wise selection list in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of shortlisted students for easy reference.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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