Mint Explainer | What India's push for AI in medical education means for healthcare
Summary
The AI training program connects clinical knowledge with data science, preparing future healthcare leaders to effectively manage AI solutions in real-world settings.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) last week launched its artificial intelligence (AI) training program for postgraduate medical students and faculty across all government and private medical colleges.
