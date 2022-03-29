NBFCs await loan breather for students from Ukraine

According to the standardized format of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) , education loans up to ₹4 lakh do not require collateral, but education loans up to ₹7.5 lakh can be obtained with collateral in the form of a suitable third-party guarantee. However, education loans above ₹7.5 lakh require tangible collateral, and, in all cases, co-obligation of parents is necessary. If a student is not able to complete the course within the scheduled time, banks are allowed to extend the time to complete the course by up to two years. If the student is not able to complete the course for reasons beyond their control, banks may consider extensions.