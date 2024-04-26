LIVE UPDATES

NBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Nagaland Board to release scorecard today at 2 pm; Here's how to check

1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST

NBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education will release results of Class 10th and 12th today at nbsenl.edu.in. Follow LiveMint for latest updates.