NBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is set to declare the NBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2024 on April 26 at 2:00 pm, as per the official notification. Candidates who appeared for class 10th and 12th exam can check their scorecard by logging on to the official website of the board, nbenl.edu.in.
The NBSE Class 10th exams 2024 took place from February 13 to February 23 while the Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to March 6. The exams began at 9 am and concluded at 12:00 noon. More than 60,000 students appeared for the Nagaland board exams this year for both classes 10 and 12, across 68 centres. Check latest NBSE 10th, 12th result updates with LiveMint.
Essential credential needed to check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result includes roll number.
The provisional Result Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the Marksheets and Pass Certificates, as per the official notification.
The online marksheets to be released today are provisional in nature. Students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools few days after the declaration of results as the Nagaland Board will provide the Centre Supervisors with the result documents between May 3 and May 6. Subsequently, the Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute the documents to the schools under their jurisdiction.
- Name of the candidate, personal details, and name of the school
- Board exam roll number, date of birth
- Name of the board
- Marks in each subject
- Total marks awarded
- Division/ Grades and pass/fail status
- Visit Nagaland Board's official website at nbenl.edu.in.
- After the Nagaland Board result announcement click on. NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result link.
- Enter your NBSE roll number.
- Once you have entered the details, search for your result and download the online mark sheet.
- Take out a printout for future reference.
