NCERT denies ‘political motive’ to drop Mughal chapters, cites 'responsibility to...'2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:19 PM IST
- The NCERT has decided to drop chapters are related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts' from the book ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II’
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced its decision to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from the class 12 history textbooks. The move attracted severe criticism and bravado from various faction of political arena.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×