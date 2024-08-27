NCERT proposes ‘new evaluation model’ for Class 12 board results: ‘Weightage of marks will be adjusted from…’

The NCERT has recommended integrating marks from classes 9-11 into class 12 board results with increasing weightage on summative assessments. The model claims to balance formative and summative methods for a holistic evaluation.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Aug 2024, 11:47 AM IST
A new NCERT evaluation model proposes a cumulative assessment approach for Class 12 results, including marks from Classes 9-11.
A new NCERT evaluation model proposes a cumulative assessment approach for Class 12 results, including marks from Classes 9-11.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed a new evaluation model for class 12. The model suggests that classes 9, 10, and 11 performances should be included in class 12 board results, according to the newswire ANI reported, citing the NCERT report.

The report titled 'Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards' proposing changes was released last month. This involves a progressive assessment approach for Classes 10 and 12 wherein the new framework divides the academic year into two terms. Class 12 board results should now include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11, per the report's recommendations.

It further noted that the weightage of formative and summative marks will be adjusted progressively from class 9 to class 12, with more weightage to be given to summative assessment as the student enters higher grades. The report states, “The weightage of formative and summative marks will be adjusted progressively from class 9 to class 12, increasing the emphasis on summative assessment as learners advance in grades.”

The report mentions that the new evaluation model will employ a comprehensive approach that balances formative (ongoing) and summative (end-term) assessment methods to provide a holistic view of learners' progress.

Emphasising formative and summative assessments with different weightage distributions, the framework suggested, “Specifically, class 9 features a 7 per cent formative and 30 per cent summative split, class 10 an equal 50% formative and summative division, class 11 a 40 per cent formative and 60 per cent summative distribution, and class 12 a 30 per cent formative and 70 per cent summative ratio,” reported ANI.

The suggested assessment framework proposes assessing students' cumulative performance over the years in the final Class 12 board result. It suggested 15 per cent weightage for Class 9, 20 per cent for Class 10, 25 per cent for Class 11, and 40 per cent for Class 12.

The proposed two-term division for Classes 10 and 12 will include Classroom Assessments through HPCs, Portfolio Assessments, Self Assessments, Peer Assessments, Teacher Observation, Group Work, and Laboratory activities. In addition, Term II will involve Project Work, Paper Presentations with viva voice, and Group Discussions.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 11:47 AM IST
