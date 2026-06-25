NCERT responds to backlash over Class 6 Kannada textbook R3, justifies ‘Krishna’ title: ‘One of the major rivers’

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued a clarification on Thursday amid scrutiny over newly introduced NCERT Class 6 Kannada textbook R3. These books faced backlash for their controversial content as academicians alleged that is pushes mythology, religious tales, vegetarianism and God-centric narratives. NCERT in its defence said that the Grade 6 book is named “after rivers of India.”

Amid criticism over cultural and ideological imposition, NCERT in it's response stated, “The name “Krishna” is named after the Krishna River. The Hindi textbook has been named as “Ganga”, the English textbook has been named as “Kaveri”, and the Urdu textbook has been named as “Jamuna” (Yamuna). Similarly, the Kannada textbook has been named as “Krishna” as it is one of the major rivers flowing in Karnataka.”

This statement came after the People's Forum for Right to Education (PAFRE) strongly objected to class 6 ‘R3’ Kannada textbook title Krishna and its content.This organisation argued that these textbooks promoted cultural and ideological imposition while ignoring Karnataka's linguistic and cultural diversity. According to PAFRE, the textbook lacked representation of Karnataka's rich social and cultural landscape, including the folklore, literature, and lifestyles of Coastal Karnataka, North Karnataka, Malnad and Old Mysuru regions.

PAFRE not only questioned its preachy tone but also accused NCERT of attempting "saffronisation" of education by introducing mythology and religious themes into school education following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The group alleged that alleged that its religiously associated title sidelined local cultural and intellectual traditions.

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Concerns over a lesson on nutrition and health Reacting to concerns over a lesson on nutrition and health, NCERT contended, "Nowhere in the textbook is vegetarianism explained or justified, nor is non-vegetarian food opposed."

It further noted, “A balanced diet has been covered in Chapter 6 of this textbook. It is also covered under a separate heading, ‘Balanced Diet’ on page 63. The illustrative image given on page 63 includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.”

PAFRE accused NCERT of promoting a vegetarian-centric narrative citing vegetarian-only illustrations of balanced meals, including foods such as ragi mudde, roti, rice, vegetables, milk and fruits. It alleged that depictions of eggs, fish and meat were omitted. It also questioned exclusion of Karnataka’s Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) from the state's curriculum development process.

Furthermore, the organisation sought adoption of Tili Kannada as the R3 textbook as it demanded Kannada be made a compulsory first or second language in all Karnataka's CBSE schools, confirming to the Karnataka Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015.

Madhu Bangarappa objects to ‘Krishna’ title Former School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa also objected to ‘Krishna’ title of class 6 ‘R3’ Kannada textbook and said that the name is “disconnected from our language and context.”

Alleging cultural and political imposition in a post on X, he wrote, “Despite the availability of highly relevant textbooks like 'Savi Kannada,' 'Siri Kannada,' and 'Thili Kannada'—published by the State Department of Educational Research and Training (DSERT)—the NCERT chose to ignore them entirely, releasing a textbook that offends the very identity of Kannada.”