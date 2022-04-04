NEW DELHI : The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination 2022 is expected to begin soon. NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, regularly to stay updated.

An official on 31 March had confirmed that the examination is likely to be held in July this year. "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

The official had also mentioned that the notification NEET registration details would be made available in April. For the first time the DigiLocker App and website will also host the confirmation page for the NEET 2022 registration.

Eligibility

-Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET.

-Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG.

-To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exists relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.

Changes in NEET 2022

-Upper age limit removed.

-Same fees on 50% of seats of private colleges.

-The NEET UG 2022 application form confirmation page will be available on Digilocker.

-NEET 2022 is expected to be conducted with a new exam pattern this year.

NEET UG 2022 Application Steps

Step 1

To fill NEET 2022 application form, candidates must enter their name, mother's name, father's name (in capital letters). Create a password as per the given specifications and use it to login the NEET portal later.

Step 2

The candidate will have to fill up the remaining details including information about any kind of illnesses, place of birth, choice of NEET examination centre that is the city, enter academic details of Class 11 and Class 12, details including marks obtained in subjects such as English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents or guardians and then review the NEET application 2022.

Step 3

The interested and eligible NEET candidates will have to upload the scanned images of the above mentioned documents in the said size.

Step 4

Candidates must ensure that the credit or debit cards used to make the online NEET application payment must have enough validity. It is advisable to keep the card details handy before starting the online application process.

Once the payment is made, the candidates should keep a print out of the payment receipt.

