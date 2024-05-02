NEET 2024 Admit Card highlights: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has release the admit cards for NEET UG 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. The NEET UG entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA will administer these exams that will be held in single shifts, which will commence at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Over 23 lakh students set to appear in NEET exam
A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: UG exam in THESE colleges on May 5
The exam is being conducted for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges across the country.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: NEET UG 2024 exam to be conducted in 13 languages
The NEET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Tamil.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Reporting time
The reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre before this time.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Login credentials required
1) Application number
2) Date of birth
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Details mentioned on NEET hall ticket
The admit card will consist of the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city and centre, as well as the subjects with respective codes.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam time
The exam will take place in a single shift, that is, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam date
The NEET UG 2024 exam will take place on May 5.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG - neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Step 2: Next, on the home page under the latest news section, click on the 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card' link.
Step 3: The candidate will be led to the Log-in window.
Step 4: Enter the required credentials like application number, DOB, and Security PIN.
Step 5: Click on 'Submit'.
Step 6: NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: What after downloading admit card?
After downloading the admit card, students can check the dress code and other instructions for the NEET UG admit card 2024.
NEET 2024 Admit card Live: Gender-wise students' registration
As many as 23,81,833 students, consisting of 10 lakh males and over 13 lakh females, have enrolled for the NEET UG exam this year, as per NTA data.
