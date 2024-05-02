NEET 2024 Admit Card highlights: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has release the admit cards for NEET UG 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. The NEET UG entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA will administer these exams that will be held in single shifts, which will commence at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes.
- exams.nta.ac.in
- neet.ntaonline.in
The NEET UG entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes.
A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024.
The exam is being conducted for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges across the country.
The NEET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Tamil.
The reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre before this time.
1) Application number
2) Date of birth
The admit card will consist of the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city and centre, as well as the subjects with respective codes.
The exam will take place in a single shift, that is, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.
The NEET UG 2024 exam will take place on May 5.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG - neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Step 2: Next, on the home page under the latest news section, click on the 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card' link.
Step 3: The candidate will be led to the Log-in window.
Step 4: Enter the required credentials like application number, DOB, and Security PIN.
Step 5: Click on 'Submit'.
Step 6: NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
After downloading the admit card, students can check the dress code and other instructions for the NEET UG admit card 2024.
Students should read the dress code and other instructios carefully after downloading the admit card.
Essential credentials needed to download the NEET admit card include application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin.
As many as 23,81,833 students, consisting of 10 lakh males and over 13 lakh females, have enrolled for the NEET UG exam this year, as per NTA data.
The NEET UG 2024 exam will take place on May 5, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.
The NEET UG 2024 exam will take place on May 5, 2024.
