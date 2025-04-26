NEET 2025 city slip OUT on neet.nta.nic.in; check admit card release date, exam time and more here

NEET UG 2025 exam, slated to take place on May 4, will take place in 566 cities spread across India and overseas. Over 23 lakh medical aspirants, seeking admission in prestigious medical institutions across India, will appear for this exam. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Apr 2025, 02:55 PM IST
NEET 2025 city slip: NEET aspirants can access the city slip by using their application number and date of birth.
NEET 2025 city slip: NEET aspirants can access the city slip by using their application number and date of birth.(Hindustan Times)

NEET 2025 city slip 2025 out: The Advance City Intimation Slip for the NEET UG 2025 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appearing for the medical exam can check more information about their assigned examination city on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Released on April 23, three days before the expected date, the City Intimation Slip provides over 23 lakh medical aspirants with information about their assigned exam centre, in view of which they can make necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation before the exam date.

NEET 2025 admit card release date

The NEET UG 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 4 this year while the NTA is expected to release official admit cards by May 1, 2025. Aspiring candidates, seeking admission in prestigious medical institutions across India, can access the city slip by using their application number and date of birth. The Testing Agency will administer the medical exam across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Thus, NEET UG 2025 exam will take place in a total 566 cities, across 5,000 exam centres.

To enter exam hall on the examination day, candidates need to produce their admit card which contains critical details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and other exam day guidelines. It is important to note that the NEET 2025 city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used for entry to the examination hall.

NEET UG 2025 exam time and other key details

The three-hour-long NEET UG 2025 exam will be held in a single shift between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM IST. As per the gudelines, candidates must report to their exam centre by 1:30 PM that is one hour before the exam. The NEET UG exam will be conducted in in pen-and-paper (offline) mode in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Assamese. There will be 180 compulsory multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 02:51 PM IST
