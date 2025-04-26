NEET 2025 city slip OUT on neet.nta.nic.in; check admit card release date, exam time and more here

NEET 2025 city slip 2025 out: The Advance City Intimation Slip for the NEET UG 2025 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appearing for the medical exam can check more information about their assigned examination city on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Released on April 23, three days before the expected date, the City Intimation Slip provides over 23 lakh medical aspirants with information about their assigned exam centre, in view of which they can make necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation before the exam date.

NEET 2025 admit card release date The NEET UG 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 4 this year while the NTA is expected to release official admit cards by May 1, 2025. Aspiring candidates, seeking admission in prestigious medical institutions across India, can access the city slip by using their application number and date of birth. The Testing Agency will administer the medical exam across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Thus, NEET UG 2025 exam will take place in a total 566 cities, across 5,000 exam centres.

To enter exam hall on the examination day, candidates need to produce their admit card which contains critical details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and other exam day guidelines. It is important to note that the NEET 2025 city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used for entry to the examination hall.

