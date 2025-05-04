NEET 2025 exam today: States on 'high alert' as students enter exam hall for most awaited medical exam | Watch

NEET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) today, May 5. Visuals of students entering exam halls amid high security are doing the rounds on social media. NTA will be conducting the most awaited medical exam of the year at 5,453 centres across the country and in 13 centres overseas.

Visuals from Madhya Pradesh shows students standing in a queue outside Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt College amid high security.

Another video shows police guarding exam centre entrance as students pass through the gates of Jaipur's government school in Niwaru.

Punjab police in a post on X stated, “Moga Police has implemented special security arrangements in connection with the NEET examination. Traffic personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation. Police presence has been increased around examination centers, and security arrangements are being monitored through CCTV cameras.”

Punjab police further urged the public to promptly inform the Police Control Room in case of any disturbance or suspicious activity.

DCP of Bengaluru's North Division, Saidulu Adavath said, "As per the security is concerned, we are well-prepared and well discussed deployment has been done here. For the screening of the students as per the guidelines, police personnel have deployed along with the revenue officials. We have deployed a PSE rank official at every centre," PTI reported. Notably, the NEET-UG exam is being conducted at 65 centres across Bengaluru.

NEET 2025 exam today: A police personnel checking NEET UG exam candidate in Meerut on Sunday, May 4.

NEET 2025 exam today: A police personnel checking documents of a NEET UG exam candidate in Meerut on Sunday, May 4.

NEET 2025 exam today: NEET UG exam candidates waiting in queue to appear for the entrance exam in Patna on Sunday, May 4.

NEET 2025 exam today: A police personnel checking documents of an NEET UG candidate in New Delhi on Sunday, May 4.

NEET 2025: Exam time This year, over 22.7 lakh students registered for NEET (UG) 2025 exam which will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude by 5:00 PM, taking place in over 500 cities.

On Saturday, the agency issued a statement affirming that all preparations for the safe and secure conduct of the examination have been completed and state governments across the country have been put on high alert. In another notice dated May 3, NTA advised students to remain vigilant against rumours and misleading information circulating on social media in connection with NEET(UG) 2025.

"All State Governments are on an alert to nab any culprit who tries to indulge in unfair means," the notice said.

