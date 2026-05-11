NEET 2026 paper leaked? Over 100 Biology, Chemistry questions allegedly matched guess papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday said that NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted under a “full security protocol” as investigating agencies probe alleged irregularities linked to the medical entrance examination. The NEET for undergraduate medical admissions was held on May 3 across the country.

In a statement posted on X, the NTA said question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique and traceable watermark identifiers. It also said examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room.

The agency added that biometric verification of all candidates was carried out and 5G jammers were installed at centres to maintain the sanctity of the examination.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the allegations regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 exam? ⌵ Allegations suggest that over 100 Biology and Chemistry questions from the NEET (UG) 2026 paper showed striking similarities to those in a circulated 'guess paper' or coaching test series. This has led to an investigation by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG). 2 How did the NTA respond to the NEET (UG) 2026 irregularities probe? ⌵ The NTA stated it was aware of the Rajasthan SOG probe and confirmed that the NEET (UG) 2026 exam was conducted with strict security measures, including GPS-tracked vehicles, AI-assisted CCTV surveillance, biometric verification, and 5G jammers. 3 When did the NTA receive information about alleged NEET (UG) 2026 malpractice? ⌵ The NTA received information regarding alleged malpractice on the evening of May 7, 2026, four days after the examination concluded. The matter was escalated to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification. 4 What security measures were in place for the NEET (UG) 2026 exam? ⌵ The NEET (UG) 2026 exam was conducted under a full security protocol. This included transporting question papers in GPS-tracked vehicles with unique watermarks, AI-assisted CCTV surveillance, biometric verification of candidates, and the installation of 5G jammers. 5 What is the status of the investigation into the NEET (UG) 2026 exam? ⌵ Investigating agencies, including the Rajasthan SOG, are probing alleged irregularities. The NTA is cooperating fully with these agencies, providing all necessary examination-related data and technical assistance.

“The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day,” the NTA said.

What did NTA say about the Rajasthan SOG investigation? The NTA said it was aware of the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) probe into alleged irregularities surrounding NEET (UG) 2026 and stressed that the exam was conducted as scheduled with strict security arrangements in place.

“The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026,” the agency said.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received only on the late evening of May 7, four days after the examination had concluded. The matter was then escalated to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for “independent verification and necessary action”.

The agency also acknowledged the role of law enforcement authorities, saying the detentions and other actions reported recently were the result of the “professional and timely work” of investigating agencies.

“NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required,” it said.

What triggered the latest NEET controversy? Officials associated with the investigation said authorities recovered a document containing more than 400 questions that had allegedly been circulated days before the examination.

According to reports, investigators found that over 100 questions from Biology and Chemistry showed “striking similarities” to those that later appeared in the NEET (UG) 2026 paper.

However, officials described the material as resembling a “guess paper” or a coaching-style test series. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of a larger organised network behind the alleged malpractice.