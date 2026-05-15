NEET 2026 re-exam date out: NTA confirms 21 June for UG medical entrance test after paper leak row

NEET 2026 re-exam date: National Testing Agency (NTA) has finalised 21 June for the UG medical entrance test amid a probe into a paper leak. The UG medical entrance test, conducted on 3 May, was cancelled after a “guess paper” containing over 400 questions circulated widely on WhatsApp and Telegram groups before the exam. It is alleged that over 100 questions in Biology and Chemistry were identical to those that appeared in the NEET examination.

NTA in a post on X stated, “National Testing Agency (NTA), with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.”

While announcing the examination date, the agency urged candidates and parents to rely only on its official channels for updates on the national-level screening test.

Website to track and helpline email ID and numbers to follow are listed below:

neet-ug@nta.ac.in

neet-ug@nta.ac.in

011-40759000

011-69227700 This development comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan convened a high-level meeting at his residence to review preparations for the re-conduct of the NEET (UG) examination. The key meeting was attended by Secretary (Higher Education) Vineet Joshi, Secretary (School Education) Sanjay Kumar, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, and the commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior officials, PTI reported.

According to reports, the leak originated in Maharashtra's Nashik and spread through Haryana. In several districts of Rajasthan, including Sikar, Jaipur, and Jamwa Ramgarh, it was printed and distributed. Eventually, the leaked version reached candidates in Bihar, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and several other states.

As information about the malpractice surfaced, the probe revealed that at least 45 individuals were involved. Nearly 22.8 lakh students registered for the competitive exam, which was administered by the NTA across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres. Over 155 students were found to have directly benefited from the leaks.

CBI arrests seven in paper leak probe In connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was roped in, following which several private centres in Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Gujarat came under serious scrutiny. The CBI on Thursday arrested two more accused, bringing the total arrests in the case to seven.

“Two more accused persons, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, have been arrested in the last 24 hours. The total number of arrests goes up to seven,” ANI reported. The arrested accused were identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) and Manisha Waghmare from Pune (Maharashtra).