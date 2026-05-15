NEET 2026 re-exam date out: NTA confirms 21 June for UG medical entrance test after paper leak row

NEET 2026 re-exam date: National Testing Agency (NTA) has finalised 21 June for the UG medical entrance test amid a probe into a paper leak. The UG medical entrance test, conducted on 3 May, was cancelled after a “guess paper” containing over 400 questions circulated widely on WhatsApp and Telegram groups before the exam. It is alleged that over 100 questions in Biology and Chemistry were identical to those that appeared in the NEET examination.

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NTA in a post on X stated, “National Testing Agency (NTA), with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.”

While announcing the examination date, the agency urged candidates and parents to rely only on its official channels for updates on the national-level screening test.

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Website to track and helpline email ID and numbers to follow are listed below:

neet-ug@nta.ac.in

neet-ug@nta.ac.in

011-40759000

011-69227700 This development comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan convened a high-level meeting at his residence to review preparations for the re-conduct of the NEET (UG) examination. The key meeting was attended by Secretary (Higher Education) Vineet Joshi, Secretary (School Education) Sanjay Kumar, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, and the commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior officials, PTI reported.

According to reports, the leak originated in Maharashtra's Nashik and spread through Haryana. In several districts of Rajasthan, including Sikar, Jaipur, and Jamwa Ramgarh, it was printed and distributed. Eventually, the leaked version reached candidates in Bihar, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and several other states.

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As information about the malpractice surfaced, the probe revealed that at least 45 individuals were involved. Nearly 22.8 lakh students registered for the competitive exam, which was administered by the NTA across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres. Over 155 students were found to have directly benefited from the leaks.

CBI arrests seven in paper leak probe In connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was roped in, following which several private centres in Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Gujarat came under serious scrutiny. The CBI on Thursday arrested two more accused, bringing the total arrests in the case to seven.

“Two more accused persons, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, have been arrested in the last 24 hours. The total number of arrests goes up to seven,” ANI reported. The arrested accused were identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) and Manisha Waghmare from Pune (Maharashtra).

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Five other accused were arrested on 13 May—three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik. A CBI team visited the house of the arrested accused persons located in Jipur's Jamwaramgarh on Thursday and recorded the statements of the accused Mangilal Biwal's and Dinesh Biwal's family members. According to police, another arrested accused, Vikas Biwal, also belongs to the same family.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.