The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Admit card today i.e. on 4 May. Candidates can now download it from NTA's official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in .

The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May. NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode and the timing of the exam is from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

Here's how to download NEET UG Admit Card:

Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Download and keep for further reference

This year, 18,72,341 candidates will be appearing for NEET UG 2023 exam. Earlier, the advance intimation of Examination City where the Examination Centre will be located was released.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

Important Guidelines for Students:

As per official notification, the Examination Centre will be opened two (02) hours before the commencement of the test. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm.

The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances:

- Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

- Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

- Items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, ornaments/metallic items, any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

- Also other items which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc are also not allowed.

- Students are not allowed to wear light clothes with long sleeves. However in case, candidates come in cultural/customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

- Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted