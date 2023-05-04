NEET Admit Card 2023: NTA NEET UG hall ticket out on neet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check and other details2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:29 AM IST
NEET admit card 2023: The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Admit card today i.e. on 4 May. Candidates can now download it from NTA's official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.
