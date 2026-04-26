NEET admit card 2026 today: Visit neet.nta.nic.in for hall ticket of 3 May exam; NTA helpline numbers here

NEET Admit Card 2026 today: The National Testing Agency is all set to release National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Admit Card 2026 today, 26 April 2026, as per media reports. Students who will appear for the exam can download their NEET 2026 admit card from the official website — ‘neet.nta.nic.in.’
Candidates will need their application number and password to access hall ticket through the students' login portal. On the exam day, NEET aspirants need to carry a hard copy of the NTA NEET UG 2026 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the test centre.
The national level undergraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for 3 May 2026. NEET 2026 exam will be conducted between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Candidates must report to exam centres in advance to avoid any hassles. Check the allotted exam centre and reporting time mentioned on the NEET 2026 hall tickets, once NTA activates link.
Follow the steps given below to download the NEET admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 admit card download link.
Step 3: Enter the application number and password on the login page.
Step 4: Download and save the hall ticket, take a printout for future reference.
Key details to check on NEET admit card 2026:
NTA, in a latest update on X, shared mental health helpline for NEET 2026 aspirants. The post states, “Dear NEET Aspirants, Your mental health and well-being are our top priority. No examination is more important than your life. If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, please reach out immediately to these official helplines: Tele-MANAS (24×7 National Mental Health Helpline) 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 (Free, confidential counselling in multiple languages) You are not alone. Help is available. Talk to someone today. Take care of yourself. We believe in you.”
No, the NTA has not released the NEET admit card 2026 yet. The NEET hall ticket release time has not been notified yet, but as per media reports it is expected that NTA will activate the link to download admit card by 5:00 pm today.
In case of discrepancy or errors in NEET admit card, candidates must immediately reach out to the NTA at the following helpline numbers and email id:
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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