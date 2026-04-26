NEET admit card 2026 today: Visit neet.nta.nic.in for hall ticket of 3 May exam; NTA helpline numbers here

NEET Admit Card 2026 today: The National Testing Agency is all set to release National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Admit Card 2026 today, 26 April 2026, as per media reports. Students who will appear for the exam can download their NEET 2026 admit card from the official website — ‘neet.nta.nic.in.’

Candidates will need their application number and password to access hall ticket through the students' login portal. On the exam day, NEET aspirants need to carry a hard copy of the NTA NEET UG 2026 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the test centre.

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NEET 2026 exam time and date The national level undergraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for 3 May 2026. NEET 2026 exam will be conducted between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Candidates must report to exam centres in advance to avoid any hassles. Check the allotted exam centre and reporting time mentioned on the NEET 2026 hall tickets, once NTA activates link.

How to download NEET admit card 2026? Follow the steps given below to download the NEET admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 admit card download link.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password on the login page.

Step 4: Download and save the hall ticket, take a printout for future reference.

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Also Read | NEET UG 2026 registration deadline extended for 3 more days

Key details to check on NEET admit card 2026:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Candidate's photo and sign

Father's name

Category

Gender

Roll number

Application number

NEET question paper medium

Exam date and time

Reporting time

Gate closing time

Test centre number

Test centre name and address

Self-declaration (Undertaking)

PwD status

Scribe requirement

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 correction window opens today at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA shares post on NEET exam NTA, in a latest update on X, shared mental health helpline for NEET 2026 aspirants. The post states, “Dear NEET Aspirants, Your mental health and well-being are our top priority. No examination is more important than your life. If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, please reach out immediately to these official helplines: Tele-MANAS (24×7 National Mental Health Helpline) 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 (Free, confidential counselling in multiple languages) You are not alone. Help is available. Talk to someone today. Take care of yourself. We believe in you.”

Has NTA released NEET admit card 2026? No, the NTA has not released the NEET admit card 2026 yet. The NEET hall ticket release time has not been notified yet, but as per media reports it is expected that NTA will activate the link to download admit card by 5:00 pm today.

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What to do in case of errors in NEET 2026 Admit Card? In case of discrepancy or errors in NEET admit card, candidates must immediately reach out to the NTA at the following helpline numbers and email id:

Contact no- 011-40759000, 011-69227700 (Candidates can contact these helpline numbers from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Email ID- neetug2026@nta.ac.in