Education
NEET fiasco: Meet the heroes behind the massive protests
Devina Sengupta , Krishna Yadav 10 min read 18 Jun 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Summary
- Becoming a doctor or an engineer is a middle-class dream. This year, nearly 2.4 million students wrote the NEET exam to gain admission in undergraduate medical programmes. Now, their fate hangs in the balance. Here’s the inside story of how students, teachers and influencers united in protest.
Mumbai/New Delhi: On 4 June, at 5 pm, millions of Indians were glued to their television as the Lok Sabha election result trends poured in. Around the same time, in Noida, Alakh Pandey, founder of edtech firm Physics Wallah, found himself glued to something else—he was trying to tally the scores of this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The test results were declared earlier in the day.
