NEET fiasco: Meet the heroes behind the massive protests

“Several students have sent me messages on my social media handles and emailed me their grievances. Many had prepared for more than two years, relocated to places like Kota to study," said Mitali Sharma, a content creator who is in her final year MBBS (bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery) at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi. Sharma had scored 700 in her NEET exam in 2020 and has put out a video highlighting student angst. “One studies for 12 hours a day, sometimes for a couple of years. Now, those who scored well on their own merit may not want any retest. What if they do not succeed again?" she asked.