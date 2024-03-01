NEET MDS 2024: Exam schedule 'under process', RTI reveals. Details here
NEET MDS 2024: The NEET MDS exam scheduled for March 18 is uncertain as per an RTI reply from AISU, indicating that the 2024 exam schedule is 'under process'.
NEET MDS 2024: The National Eligibility and Entrance Examination for Master in Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS, is scheduled for March 18. However, an RTI reply posted All India Student's Union (AISU) stated that NEET MDS 2024 exam schedule is 'under process'.
