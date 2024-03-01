NEET MDS 2024: The National Eligibility and Entrance Examination for Master in Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS, is scheduled for March 18. However, an RTI reply posted All India Student's Union (AISU) stated that NEET MDS 2024 exam schedule is 'under process'.

Taking to X, AISU wrote, “On 08.02.2024, we filed an RTI to seek information about the NEET MDS exam postponement. Today, we received a response stating that our representations are 'Under Process' in the Ministry"

