NEET MDS 2024: Exam schedule 'under process', RTI reveals. Details here

NEET MDS 2024: Exam schedule 'under process', RTI reveals. Details here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • NEET MDS 2024: The NEET MDS exam scheduled for March 18 is uncertain as per an RTI reply from AISU, indicating that the 2024 exam schedule is 'under process'.

The NEET MDS exam scheduled for March 18 is uncertain as per an RTI reply from AISU

NEET MDS 2024: The National Eligibility and Entrance Examination for Master in Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS, is scheduled for March 18. However, an RTI reply posted All India Student's Union (AISU) stated that NEET MDS 2024 exam schedule is 'under process'.

Taking to X, AISU wrote, “On 08.02.2024, we filed an RTI to seek information about the NEET MDS exam postponement. Today, we received a response stating that our representations are 'Under Process' in the Ministry"

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint.