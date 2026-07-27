The exam reforms panel headed by Nandan Nilekani has been tasked with recommending reforms for examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Even as the government tightens penalties for paper leaks, attention is turning to technology—from encrypted digital delivery to biometric authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance.
Mint Explainer | Can technology make India's exams leak-proof?
SummaryAs the Nandan Nilekani-led panel looks at reforms for NTA exams, policymakers are increasingly turning to encrypted digital delivery, biometric verification and AI monitoring to curb paper leaks. Can technology secure high-stakes examinations?
The exam reforms panel headed by Nandan Nilekani has been tasked with recommending reforms for examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Even as the government tightens penalties for paper leaks, attention is turning to technology—from encrypted digital delivery to biometric authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance.
About the Author
Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.
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