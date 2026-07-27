Mint Explainer | Can technology make India's exams leak-proof?

Shelley Singh
3 min read27 Jul 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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Technology cannot fully prevent leaks caused by insider collusion, cyberattacks or human error, making institutional safeguards equally important.
Summary
As the Nandan Nilekani-led panel looks at reforms for NTA exams, policymakers are increasingly turning to encrypted digital delivery, biometric verification and AI monitoring to curb paper leaks. Can technology secure high-stakes examinations?

The exam reforms panel headed by Nandan Nilekani has been tasked with recommending reforms for examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Even as the government tightens penalties for paper leaks, attention is turning to technology—from encrypted digital delivery to biometric authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance.

Can technology secure exams or simply make leaks harder? Mint explores.

What is the problem with exam paper leaks in India?

Paper leaks have become a recurring challenge in India, undermining the credibility of recruitment and entrance examinations. High-stakes tests such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other competitive exams have been hit by leaks, often linked to organized crime networks and insider collusion.

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These breaches disadvantage honest candidates, delay results, erode public trust and cost hundreds of crores in re-tests, besides adding to students' stress and coaching expenses. The problem is magnified by India's vast examination ecosystem, where millions compete for limited seats and jobs. It is not just logistical but systemic, exposing weaknesses in governance, accountability and exam security.

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Can exams ever be completely secure?

Probably not. Human involvement means no examination system is completely fool-proof. Even encrypted digital systems can be compromised through insider leaks or sophisticated cyber fraud.

Recognizing this, the Union cabinet has approved a draft Bill proposing prison terms of up to 10 years and fines of up to 10 crore for those involved in compromising public examinations. But tougher laws are effective only if they are consistently enforced. Technology can mitigate risks, but only when combined with robust institutional accountability and effective enforcement.

How do other countries ensure leak-proof exams?

Most countries rely on layered safeguards rather than a single solution. In the US, standardized tests such as the SAT use digital delivery, randomised question sets and strict identity verification. The UK combines secure printing with tightly monitored examination centres. Singapore, South Korea and China increasingly rely on computer-based testing, biometric verification and tightly controlled digital distribution.

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Many international examinations are also conducted multiple times a year, reducing dependence on a single sitting. While no system is entirely leak-proof, combining technology with strong operational controls and enforcement has helped minimize vulnerabilities.

What is the future of examinations?

The future of examinations is likely to be increasingly digital. Computer-based testing, AI-generated question sets, biometric verification and digital audit trails are likely to become more common, making large-scale leaks harder.

At the same time, assessments are likely to rely less on a single high-stakes examination and more on projects, coursework and other forms of continuous evaluation.

For India, the challenge will be to modernize examinations while ensuring fairness, accessibility and reliability at the scale required for millions of candidates. The goal is not just perfect security, but a system that is trusted, resilient and fair.

About the Author

Shelley Singh

Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.

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