NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling begins today; here's how to apply and other details
- The last date for NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling and locking is 25 September till 11:55 pm.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice filling process from today i.e. 20 September.
Candidates who have for applied for NEET PG counseling will be required to login to official website mcc.nic.in for choice filling process. The NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process will end on 23 September up to 12 noon. The last date for choice filling and locking is 25 September till 11:55 pm.
Here's how to apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling
Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click “New Online Registration For Round 1."
Now login by entering the NEET PG roll number, password, security pin. If not registered, candidates need to apply for new registration.
Fill the Choice / Lock option
Take print out for future use.
As per the official notification, the NEET PG 2022 counselling result will be out on 28 September. The reporting or joining of the candidates in the first round will be from 29 September-4 October. NEET PG 2022 Counseling will be done in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Online Vacancy Round.
Candidates have to pay Non- Refundable registration fees and Refundable Security Deposit have to be paid by the candidate at the time of registration as per their category.
“The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Round-2 / Mop Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited," the Medical Counselling Committee stated.
As per the website, the MCC will conduct counselling for the following Institutions/Universities:-
- 50% All India Quota seats of all states including Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, this year onwards. (UT of J&K will also contribute their 50% broad speciality Medical/ Dental seats for the All India Quota counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS).
- 100% seats (All India Quota seats + Institutional Quota seats) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ Central Institutes as per eligibility conditions mentioned in Important Questions related to Scheme of Counselling duly uploaded on MCC website.
- 100% seats of Deemed Universities.
- 50% AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons).
- All P.G seats of Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions(only Registration part).
- Central Institutes, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS & RML Hospital and ESIC Institute, PGIMSR, Basaidarapur (50% All India Quota seats and 50% seats of I.P University).