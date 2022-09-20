As per the official notification, the NEET PG 2022 counselling result will be out on 28 September. The reporting or joining of the candidates in the first round will be from 29 September-4 October. NEET PG 2022 Counseling will be done in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Online Vacancy Round.

