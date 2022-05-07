NEET PG 2022 exam not postponed, fake letter circulated, clarifies govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a notice alerting candidates taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam against spoofing notices.
The spoofed notice had been circulated on social media and claimed that the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to 9 July.
NBEMS said that the NEET PG exam 2022 will be held on it scheduled date- 21 May. Candidates interested in taking the exam are advised to refer to the official website natboard.edu.in for any updates and notices.
See the notice here
The notice read, “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name NBEMS." The authority further reiterated that the testing agency publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its official website- https://natboard.edu.in only.
Mentioning a OR code to pertain the authenticity of the notices, NBEMS mentioned, “NBEMS Notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website".
NBEMS also marked the Candidate Care Support number for further assistance to students who are willing to take the NEET PG 2022 examination on 21 May, 2022. The notice read, “For any query please contact NBEMS candidate care support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main"