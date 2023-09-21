NEET PG 2023 News: Candidates scoring in ‘negative’ also eligible for counselling. More details here2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare(MoHFW) on Wednesday announced the reduction of qualifying percentile for counselling in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate 2023 to be ‘Zero’, triggering debates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message