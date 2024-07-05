NEET PG 2024: ﻿New dates announced, exam to be conducted on August 11 in two shifts

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday announced the fresh dates for the NEET PG exam which was earlier postponed just 12 hours before the examination as a 'precautionary measure'.

Earlier, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exam was scheduled to be held on June 23.

However, as per the announcement, the medical entrance exam will now be conducted in two shifts on August 11, 2024.

"In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 will now be on August 11, 2024, in two shifts," said the notice.

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 will continue to be 15th August 2024.

The officials said that further details regarding the conduct of the examination in two shifts shall be published on NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in due course.

For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php," reads the notice.

On June 22, the Union health ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The health ministry had said it will undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG, conducted by the NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS for medical students.

UGC-NET exam dates Last week, the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) also announced fresh dates for the exam. The exam was cancelled a day after it was held on June 18 after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Now the exam will be conducted from August 21 to September 4.