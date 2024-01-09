NEET PG 2024 exams to be conducted on THIS date. Details here

NEET PG exam 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate exams on 7 July 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!