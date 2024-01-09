Hello User
Business News/ Education / NEET PG 2024 exams to be conducted on THIS date. Details here

NEET PG 2024 exams to be conducted on THIS date. Details here

Livemint

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate to be held on 7 July 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate exams on 7 July 2024

NEET PG exam 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate exams on 7 July 2024.

(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited)

