NEET PG 2024: From time, exam pattern to guidelines; all to know before heading to exam centre on June 23

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post-graduate (NEET PG) 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The medical entrance exam will be held nationwide in 300 test cities at more than 1000 test centres. The NEET PG exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a retest for 1,563 NEET UG aspirants on June 23, who were awarded “grace marks” to compensate for the “loss of time” due to a delay in the start of the examination at six centres - two in Chandigarh, one each in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

Guidelines Candidates appearing for the exam on June 23 between 9:00 AM and 12:30 PM must keep a note of the following guidelines:

1.As mentioned on the admit card, entry to the exam centre will be permitted before the gate closes. Candidates must report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of the exam centre in advance to avoid any hassle.

2. Any candidate who reports late at the examination centre will not be permitted to enter under any circumstances, as per the NBEMS guidelines. The authorities will not be responsible for any delayed arrival due to any reason.

3. NBEMS advised candidates to familiarise themselves with the exam centre a day before the exam to avoid any delay on the day of the exam.

4. Candidates must essentially carry the issued admit cards to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

5. Family, relatives, or friends are not permitted inside the exam centre. During the exam hours, no contact with the appearing candidate is permitted.

6. Candidates must present their admit card and ID proof for verification to the examination official who will be using a barcode/QR code reader to verify details. The board states that candidates will then be informed of their assigned lab number.

7. To ensure that no unauthorized candidates are appearing for the exam, the authorities will carry out identity verification of candidates upon arrival at the test centre.

8. Candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre:

Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card.

A photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre.

Government-issued original ID card which could be PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card with photograph.

9. The following items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall:

Stationery items- Textual material (printed or written), notes, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, etc.

Electronic devices- Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, wristwatch/health band, calculator, electronic pen/ scanner, etc.

Ornaments: Bracelets, rings, earrings, nose pins, chains/necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches, etc.

Other items include a wallet, goggles, handbags, cap, belt, eatables, soft drinks, water bottle, etc.

10. Surveillance cameras will be installed to monitor the examination process. Furthermore, each workstation will be blocked from three sides- the front, left, and right.